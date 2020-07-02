All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:15 AM

5229 5TH STREET N

5229 5th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5229 5th Street North, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful detached home in great N. Arlington community. Hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen, living room w/fireplace, spacious bedrooms and updated baths. Bsmt has 2nd kitchen and full bath. Fully fenced yard with oversized 2-car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 5TH STREET N have any available units?
5229 5TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5229 5TH STREET N have?
Some of 5229 5TH STREET N's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5229 5TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5229 5TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 5TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5229 5TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5229 5TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 5229 5TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 5229 5TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 5TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 5TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 5229 5TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5229 5TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5229 5TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 5TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5229 5TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.

