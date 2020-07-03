All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD

5212 North Carlin Springs Road · (703) 224-6088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5212 North Carlin Springs Road, Arlington, VA 22203
Arlington Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This charming and completely renovated home offers three-bedroom, two-bath Colonial in the much sought after Arlington Forest neighborhood. This brick home offers lovely wood floors, newer windows, renovated kitchen, and bathrooms. The yard is fenced, and the homeowner will allow one small dog with a pet deposit. This home sits close to the W&OD trail, Lubber Run Park, Ballston Metro, and Mall. NOTE: the garage will not be available to the tenant. The landlord will take care of all lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have any available units?
5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have?
Some of 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD offers parking.
Does 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have a pool?
No, 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
