5212 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD

This charming and completely renovated home offers three-bedroom, two-bath Colonial in the much sought after Arlington Forest neighborhood. This brick home offers lovely wood floors, newer windows, renovated kitchen, and bathrooms. The yard is fenced, and the homeowner will allow one small dog with a pet deposit. This home sits close to the W&OD trail, Lubber Run Park, Ballston Metro, and Mall. NOTE: the garage will not be available to the tenant. The landlord will take care of all lawn maintenance.