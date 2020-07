Amenities

Single Family Duplex located in The Columbia Forest Historic District. It is directly east of the Virginia Heights Historic District. It contains 238 contributing buildings in a residential neighborhood in South Arlington. They are two-story, two- and three-bay, paired brick or concrete block dwellings in the Colonial Revival-style. Freshly painted, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 816 sq ft of living space. Conveniently located with easy access to public transportation. Move in ready.