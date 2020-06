Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

2 Bedroom 2 bath with balcony.



A delightful, luxury 2 bed 2 bath apartment with carpets throughout the bedrooms and wood floors in the kitchen and lounge area.



Granite kitchen tops

chrome appliances

dishwasher

in unit washer/dryer

balcony

State of the art gym

roof top pool

roof top games room

roof top grills

garage parking

direct access to whole foods

direct access to coffee shop

office area + 2 conference rooms

courtyard animal zone



This is a brand new luxury apartment set to a high standard.



Available January 1st through to July 15th 2018. Extension available if requested.



Please contact me for immediate viewings or for a virtual facetime viewing if coming from overseas or out of town.



10 Minutes from the Pentagon

5 minutes from Pentagon City Metro and Mall