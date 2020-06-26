Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
517 KENMORE STREET N
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
517 KENMORE STREET N
517 North Kenmore Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
517 North Kenmore Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ashton Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic location. Charming 1920's bungalow with front porch, hardwood floors, gracious rooms. Off street parking. Blocks to Virginia Square and Clarendon. Available Aug 1
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 517 KENMORE STREET N have any available units?
517 KENMORE STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 517 KENMORE STREET N have?
Some of 517 KENMORE STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 517 KENMORE STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
517 KENMORE STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 KENMORE STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 517 KENMORE STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 517 KENMORE STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 517 KENMORE STREET N offers parking.
Does 517 KENMORE STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 KENMORE STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 KENMORE STREET N have a pool?
No, 517 KENMORE STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 517 KENMORE STREET N have accessible units?
No, 517 KENMORE STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 517 KENMORE STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 KENMORE STREET N has units with dishwashers.
