5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD

5124 Williamsburg Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Williamsburg Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22207
Rock Spring

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Lovely well-kept Rambler in a great location. Beautifully remodeled home features updated baths, crown molding, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, SS appliances, gas range, tankless water heater, newer windows. Fully fenced back yard is a great place to play and party with a stone patio and cozy fire pit and sprinkler system. Plenty of closet space. Close to shopping, parks, recreation, trails and in the sought-after Yorktown school district with the state-of-the-art Discovery Elementary school. Pet-friendly - pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have any available units?
5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

