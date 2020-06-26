5124 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

Lovely well-kept Rambler in a great location. Beautifully remodeled home features updated baths, crown molding, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, SS appliances, gas range, tankless water heater, newer windows. Fully fenced back yard is a great place to play and party with a stone patio and cozy fire pit and sprinkler system. Plenty of closet space. Close to shopping, parks, recreation, trails and in the sought-after Yorktown school district with the state-of-the-art Discovery Elementary school. Pet-friendly - pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.