511 Army Navy Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

MOVED TO THE DMV AND LOOKING FOR A TEMPORAL? LOOK NO FURTHER/ SAVE ON HOTEL BILLS



Asking (includes all utilities, internet, and furniture as seen in Photos). I have a beautiful FURNISHED one bedroom for rent in my condo at Alexandria. The room comes with a private balcony as seen in photos. 32inch smart TV, free High speed wifi, large closet, washer and dryer. All shopping, groceries and restaurants, gas stations are 5 minutes away. Shared kitchen and 1.5 bath. I am single and works at the pentagon. Theres a bus stop in front of house that runs ever 10 mins to the Yellow Huntington Metro from which you can transfer to the red, green etc lines at most of the stops. ITS A LIMITED STOPS BUS!!! Onsite parking available with permit (I will get one for you once deal is complete) and free street parking. SINGLE MILITARY AND WORKING PROFESSIONALS PREFERRED. Please PM me if interested.