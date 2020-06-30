5109 10TH PLACE S

Amenities

LARGE GROUND LEVEL, 2BR/1BA, Garden Style Apartment. Commuters Dream - Fantastic Arlington location immediately off Columbia Pike nestled in a private neighborhood. 1 to 2 blocks walk to multiple ART/Metro bus stops, plentiful shopping and restaurants, 1 mile to Baileys Crossroads, 5 miles to DC. Less than half mile to Custis/WO&D Bike Trail. Abundant natural light with generously sized rooms. Brand new paint throughout, brand new range/oven, brand new countertops, brand new tub re-glazing, brand new window blinds, tile floor, dishwasher, disposal, in-unit central heating and cooling, plenty of closet space. Lovely oversized private patio. Large laundry room in building with multiple washer/dryer sets, private storage bin (#9). Reserved parking space in private lot (#16) with on-street parking also available. Water/sewer paid by Landlord. Well-maintained building, professional property management by AveryHess Realtors. Pets case-by-case. AVAILABLE NOW - WELCOME HOME!