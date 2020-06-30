All apartments in Arlington
5109 10TH PLACE S
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM

5109 10TH PLACE S

5109 10th Place South · No Longer Available
Location

5109 10th Place South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
LARGE GROUND LEVEL, 2BR/1BA, Garden Style Apartment. Commuters Dream - Fantastic Arlington location immediately off Columbia Pike nestled in a private neighborhood. 1 to 2 blocks walk to multiple ART/Metro bus stops, plentiful shopping and restaurants, 1 mile to Baileys Crossroads, 5 miles to DC. Less than half mile to Custis/WO&D Bike Trail. Abundant natural light with generously sized rooms. Brand new paint throughout, brand new range/oven, brand new countertops, brand new tub re-glazing, brand new window blinds, tile floor, dishwasher, disposal, in-unit central heating and cooling, plenty of closet space. Lovely oversized private patio. Large laundry room in building with multiple washer/dryer sets, private storage bin (#9). Reserved parking space in private lot (#16) with on-street parking also available. Water/sewer paid by Landlord. Well-maintained building, professional property management by AveryHess Realtors. Pets case-by-case. AVAILABLE NOW - WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 10TH PLACE S have any available units?
5109 10TH PLACE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 10TH PLACE S have?
Some of 5109 10TH PLACE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 10TH PLACE S currently offering any rent specials?
5109 10TH PLACE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 10TH PLACE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5109 10TH PLACE S is pet friendly.
Does 5109 10TH PLACE S offer parking?
Yes, 5109 10TH PLACE S offers parking.
Does 5109 10TH PLACE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5109 10TH PLACE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 10TH PLACE S have a pool?
No, 5109 10TH PLACE S does not have a pool.
Does 5109 10TH PLACE S have accessible units?
No, 5109 10TH PLACE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 10TH PLACE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5109 10TH PLACE S has units with dishwashers.

