All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 508 Army Navy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
508 Army Navy Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

508 Army Navy Drive

508 Army Navy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

508 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MIDDLEBURG / PLAINS / MARSHALL
Cottage guest room nestled amid well kept farms: quiet and private. Home is completely furnished, pots, pans,dishes, in a clean single family with bath, kitchen and other shared common areas. Large yard. Pets considered.
Very bright unit with all hardwood floors and raised hearth fireplace.
Laundry and other amenities; clothesline.
Located near the center of town in park-like setting with easy access to major commuting routes.

Please respond with some information about your situation, when you need occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
508 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Army Navy Drive have?
Some of 508 Army Navy Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
508 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Army Navy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 508 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
No, 508 Army Navy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 508 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Army Navy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
No, 508 Army Navy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 508 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
No, 508 Army Navy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Army Navy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Lofts 590
590 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University