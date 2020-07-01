507 Army Navy Drive

Amenities

This is the perfect family friendly corporate rental for assignments in and around our nations capital. From this fully furnished four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath craftsman in Arlington, located adjacent to the new Amazon HQ2. You can also reach the Pentagon in five minutes, the District of Columbia/US Capitol area in ten minutes (with just one stoplight!), as well as dozens of military bases and government-contracted firms.



The fortunes of Washington D.C. turn on our Federal Government, and locally theres an economic mix that runs heavy toward public institutions and the private companies that support them. This includes the likes of Amazon, Fannie Mae, Danaher, Pepco Holdings, The Carlyle Group, WGL Holdings, Medstar, Noblis, Marriott International, Booz Allen Hamilton, Mitre, Capital One, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, LLL, Deloitte, and Naturally, the military is another mainstay, and Fort Myer, Fort McNair, Fort Belvoir, Quantico Marine Base, Mark Center, Army Center and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), and the George Bush Center for Intelligence are among the many bases and agencies easily reachable from this charming home. Business trips will be a breeze at just 1.3 miles from DCA-Reagan airport; but dont worry about noise from passing planes the flights arent allowed to pass over this neighborhood.



The shade trees and manicured lawns of the idyllic Aurora Highlands neighborhood plays host, and this home, rich in curb appeal, is no exception. This multi-level craftsman is professionally landscaped around a symmetrical design, plantation shutter equipped windows framing a covered porch. The entry opens onto a bright home, contemporary in design, featuring colorful patterns and furnishings lit by spotlights and pendants. Fine artwork and paintings throughout add to the luxury feel. Crown molded frames segment the various rooms under transom windows that add an elegant touch. Multiple sofas and chaises frame a gas log firepl