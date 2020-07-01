All apartments in Arlington
507 Army Navy Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

507 Army Navy Drive

507 Army Navy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is the perfect family friendly corporate rental for assignments in and around our nations capital. From this fully furnished four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath craftsman in Arlington, located adjacent to the new Amazon HQ2. You can also reach the Pentagon in five minutes, the District of Columbia/US Capitol area in ten minutes (with just one stoplight!), as well as dozens of military bases and government-contracted firms.

The fortunes of Washington D.C. turn on our Federal Government, and locally theres an economic mix that runs heavy toward public institutions and the private companies that support them. This includes the likes of Amazon, Fannie Mae, Danaher, Pepco Holdings, The Carlyle Group, WGL Holdings, Medstar, Noblis, Marriott International, Booz Allen Hamilton, Mitre, Capital One, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, LLL, Deloitte, and Naturally, the military is another mainstay, and Fort Myer, Fort McNair, Fort Belvoir, Quantico Marine Base, Mark Center, Army Center and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), and the George Bush Center for Intelligence are among the many bases and agencies easily reachable from this charming home. Business trips will be a breeze at just 1.3 miles from DCA-Reagan airport; but dont worry about noise from passing planes the flights arent allowed to pass over this neighborhood.

The shade trees and manicured lawns of the idyllic Aurora Highlands neighborhood plays host, and this home, rich in curb appeal, is no exception. This multi-level craftsman is professionally landscaped around a symmetrical design, plantation shutter equipped windows framing a covered porch. The entry opens onto a bright home, contemporary in design, featuring colorful patterns and furnishings lit by spotlights and pendants. Fine artwork and paintings throughout add to the luxury feel. Crown molded frames segment the various rooms under transom windows that add an elegant touch. Multiple sofas and chaises frame a gas log firepl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
507 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 507 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 507 Army Navy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 507 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
No, 507 Army Navy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 507 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Army Navy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
No, 507 Army Navy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 507 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Army Navy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Army Navy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Army Navy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Army Navy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

