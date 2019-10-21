All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 502 Army Navy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
502 Army Navy Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

502 Army Navy Drive

502 Army Navy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

502 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Deposit: $100
Apartment Features

- Blinds Included on All Windows
- Coat Closets
- Comtemporary Floorplans
- Continuous Cleaning Ovens
- Designer oak Cabinetry
- Energy Efficient Dishwashers
- Enormous Closets
- Expansive Breakfast Bars
- Frost-Free Refridgerator with Ice Maker
- Garbage Disposals
- Gas Ffireplaces with Mantels Available
- Loft Apts Available, Cable Ready Hookup
- Plush Wall to Wall Carpeting
- Private Patios and Balconies
- Roomate Floor plans with Equal Bedrooms
- Small Pets Welcome
- Spacious One and Two Bedroom Apartments
- Sunrooms Available
- Washer/Dryer in all Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
502 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Army Navy Drive have?
Some of 502 Army Navy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
502 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Army Navy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 502 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
No, 502 Army Navy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 502 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Army Navy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
No, 502 Army Navy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 502 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
No, 502 Army Navy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Army Navy Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St
Arlington, VA 22209
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University