5016 10TH ST S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

YOU HAVE FOUND IT - that Arlington home FOR RENT that has EVERYTHING YOU NEED! Imagine relaxing on your FRONT PORCH in this BEAUTIFUL THREE BEDROOM HOME tucked away at the PEACEFUL end of 10th Street. Then step inside to warm HARDWOOD FLOORS and a wonderfully RENOVATED KITCHEN with GAS RANGE, WINE FRIDGE, GRANITE COUNTERS and STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. Spacious master bedroom with CATHEDRAL CEILING, en-suite bath and WALK-IN CLOSET with custom organizer. This one has been lovingly maintained with so MANY UPGRADES like a TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER, NEW ROOF, hardwood & ceramic flooring throughout and CUSTOM SHED. And it has been LUXURIOUSLY LANDSCAPED to please and delight, as you enjoy the OUTDOOR PATIO with chimenea and backyard GRILLING AREA. Great rental homes like this are RARE ~ MOVE FAST before this one is gone!