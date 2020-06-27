All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5016 10TH ST S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5016 10TH ST S
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:23 AM

5016 10TH ST S

5016 10th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5016 10th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
YOU HAVE FOUND IT - that Arlington home FOR RENT that has EVERYTHING YOU NEED! Imagine relaxing on your FRONT PORCH in this BEAUTIFUL THREE BEDROOM HOME tucked away at the PEACEFUL end of 10th Street. Then step inside to warm HARDWOOD FLOORS and a wonderfully RENOVATED KITCHEN with GAS RANGE, WINE FRIDGE, GRANITE COUNTERS and STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. Spacious master bedroom with CATHEDRAL CEILING, en-suite bath and WALK-IN CLOSET with custom organizer. This one has been lovingly maintained with so MANY UPGRADES like a TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER, NEW ROOF, hardwood & ceramic flooring throughout and CUSTOM SHED. And it has been LUXURIOUSLY LANDSCAPED to please and delight, as you enjoy the OUTDOOR PATIO with chimenea and backyard GRILLING AREA. Great rental homes like this are RARE ~ MOVE FAST before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 10TH ST S have any available units?
5016 10TH ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 10TH ST S have?
Some of 5016 10TH ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 10TH ST S currently offering any rent specials?
5016 10TH ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 10TH ST S pet-friendly?
No, 5016 10TH ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5016 10TH ST S offer parking?
Yes, 5016 10TH ST S offers parking.
Does 5016 10TH ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5016 10TH ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 10TH ST S have a pool?
No, 5016 10TH ST S does not have a pool.
Does 5016 10TH ST S have accessible units?
No, 5016 10TH ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 10TH ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 10TH ST S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22203
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University