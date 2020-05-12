All apartments in Arlington
501 Army Navy Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

501 Army Navy Drive

501 Army Navy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Monthly Rent$2,006 -to $2,613
Community Amenities:

Business Center
We Love Pets!*
Gorgeous Three-Tier Pool
24 Hour Access to State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Clubroom with Billiards

WiFi Access
Barbecue Grills and Picnic Tables
Jogging Trails
Childrens Resource Center
Garage Parking with Direct Access*

Home Amenities:

Chef Caliber Kitchens with Breakfast Bars
Formal Dining Rooms
Garden-Style Bath Tubs
Gas Fireplaces*
Personal Patios or Balconies*
Crown Molding
Ceiling Fans

Gas Stove and Oven*
Refrigerator with Icemaker*
Arched Entryways
Ceramic Tiled Entryways*
Wall-to-Wall Carpeting
Vaulted 9-foot Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
501 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Army Navy Drive have?
Some of 501 Army Navy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Army Navy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 501 Army Navy Drive offers parking.
Does 501 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Army Navy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 501 Army Navy Drive has a pool.
Does 501 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Army Navy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Army Navy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

