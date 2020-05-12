501 Army Navy Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access

Monthly Rent$2,006 -to $2,613

Community Amenities:



Business Center

We Love Pets!*

Gorgeous Three-Tier Pool

24 Hour Access to State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Clubroom with Billiards



WiFi Access

Barbecue Grills and Picnic Tables

Jogging Trails

Childrens Resource Center

Garage Parking with Direct Access*



Home Amenities:



Chef Caliber Kitchens with Breakfast Bars

Formal Dining Rooms

Garden-Style Bath Tubs

Gas Fireplaces*

Personal Patios or Balconies*

Crown Molding

Ceiling Fans



Gas Stove and Oven*

Refrigerator with Icemaker*

Arched Entryways

Ceramic Tiled Entryways*

Wall-to-Wall Carpeting

Vaulted 9-foot Ceilings