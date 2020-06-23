Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
50 N BEDFORD STREET
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
50 N BEDFORD STREET
50 North Bedford Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
50 North Bedford Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Condo is located 1.2 miles from Clarendon Metro *1BR 1BA* freshly painted. Updated kitchen w/granite and backsplash. Contact number (703) 509-1014
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 50 N BEDFORD STREET have any available units?
50 N BEDFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 50 N BEDFORD STREET have?
Some of 50 N BEDFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 50 N BEDFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
50 N BEDFORD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 N BEDFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 50 N BEDFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 50 N BEDFORD STREET offer parking?
No, 50 N BEDFORD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 50 N BEDFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 N BEDFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 N BEDFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 50 N BEDFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 50 N BEDFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 50 N BEDFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 50 N BEDFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 N BEDFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
