Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4924 25th St S
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM
4924 25th St S
4924 25th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Location
4924 25th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Claremond
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Single home near Shirlington - Property Id: 164057
Newly renovated home in Claremont neighborhood with washer dryer fence back yard .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164057p
Property Id 164057
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5214473)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4924 25th St S have any available units?
4924 25th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4924 25th St S have?
Some of 4924 25th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4924 25th St S currently offering any rent specials?
4924 25th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 25th St S pet-friendly?
No, 4924 25th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4924 25th St S offer parking?
No, 4924 25th St S does not offer parking.
Does 4924 25th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4924 25th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 25th St S have a pool?
No, 4924 25th St S does not have a pool.
Does 4924 25th St S have accessible units?
No, 4924 25th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 25th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 25th St S has units with dishwashers.
