4892 28TH ST S #2689

No Longer Available
Location

4892 28th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clarendon Model 3 Level TH; Both baths updated; Hardwood floors; White Kitchen w/ SS Frig and raised ceiling; Back deck /balcony has gate to access common area; Small dog / cat considered case by case $500 pet deposit;go to for rental application ---https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/4892-28TH-Street-S-UNIT-2689-Arlington-VA-22206-274218482

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

