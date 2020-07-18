Amenities

4878 28th St S #A2 Available 07/20/20 Beautifully maintained 2-level, 2-bath 1BR + DEN in desirable Fairlington Villages! - Beautifully maintained 2-level, 2-bath 1BR + DEN Barcroft unit*2nd bath to be full renovated! Updated kitchen with white cabinetry & corian counters**Hardwoods on main level*Open Living Room & formal dining room*One of the downstairs rooms has outside egress & could be used for a bedroom*Large balcony for outdoor living*Quiet off street location with plenty of parking*Easy access to transportation, shopping and entertainment*Lively Shirlington is close by*Just 1 block to the Harris Teeter, Silver Diner & Pentagon Bus*Wonderful Fairlington Villages amenities include Pools, tennis, open space, club house, plus more! AVAILABLE 7.20.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



