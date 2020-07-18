All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4878 28th St S #A2

4878 28th Street South · (703) 930-3935
Location

4878 28th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4878 28th St S #A2 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,400

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
4878 28th St S #A2 Available 07/20/20 Beautifully maintained 2-level, 2-bath 1BR + DEN in desirable Fairlington Villages! - Beautifully maintained 2-level, 2-bath 1BR + DEN Barcroft unit*2nd bath to be full renovated! Updated kitchen with white cabinetry & corian counters**Hardwoods on main level*Open Living Room & formal dining room*One of the downstairs rooms has outside egress & could be used for a bedroom*Large balcony for outdoor living*Quiet off street location with plenty of parking*Easy access to transportation, shopping and entertainment*Lively Shirlington is close by*Just 1 block to the Harris Teeter, Silver Diner & Pentagon Bus*Wonderful Fairlington Villages amenities include Pools, tennis, open space, club house, plus more! AVAILABLE 7.20.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5896552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4878 28th St S #A2 have any available units?
4878 28th St S #A2 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4878 28th St S #A2 have?
Some of 4878 28th St S #A2's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4878 28th St S #A2 currently offering any rent specials?
4878 28th St S #A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4878 28th St S #A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4878 28th St S #A2 is pet friendly.
Does 4878 28th St S #A2 offer parking?
Yes, 4878 28th St S #A2 offers parking.
Does 4878 28th St S #A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4878 28th St S #A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4878 28th St S #A2 have a pool?
Yes, 4878 28th St S #A2 has a pool.
Does 4878 28th St S #A2 have accessible units?
No, 4878 28th St S #A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4878 28th St S #A2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4878 28th St S #A2 does not have units with dishwashers.
