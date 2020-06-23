Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4829 9TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4829 9TH STREET N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4829 9TH STREET N
4829 9th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Bluemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4829 9th Street North, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont
Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Prime location close to Ballston and Elementary School. Metro bus nearby. Large fenced backyard. Freshly painted and newer carpeting. Full basement with Den/home office and laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4829 9TH STREET N have any available units?
4829 9TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 4829 9TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4829 9TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 9TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4829 9TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4829 9TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 4829 9TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4829 9TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 9TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 9TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4829 9TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4829 9TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4829 9TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 9TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4829 9TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4829 9TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4829 9TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave
Arlington, VA 22206
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St
Arlington, VA 22202
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Witmer
710 12th Street South
Arlington, VA 22202
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St
Arlington, VA 22203
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University