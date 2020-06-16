All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4818 N 22nd Road

4818 22nd Road North · No Longer Available
Location

4818 22nd Road North, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Dominion

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute and cozy Cape Cod in the heart of Arlington with loads of historical charm! Beautiful wood floors and a fireplace perfect for cozying up on those chilly evenings. Kitchen has gas range and lots of storage. Partially finished basement has bonus space for second living area, game or craft room or home school classroom. Large deck and backyard is great for play time or entertaining. Spacious bedrooms have ceiling fans and abundant closet space. Pets ok w/owner approval. Minutes to dining, shopping. Close to Hwy 66, Washington Memorial Pkwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

