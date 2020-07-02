4809 20th Pl. N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6f288305b ---- Updated kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, and walk out onto huge deck with retractable awning. Fully fenced back yard with tiered garden and shed. Spacious living room and dining room boasts hardwood floors. Master has deep twin closets. Light filled lower level has full bath with deep soaking tub. Additional storage in attic, long driveway. Property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Less than a 5 minute walk to Metro bus stop and restaurants. Minutes to 66, DC, and Pentagon! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos