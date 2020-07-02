All apartments in Arlington
4809 20th Pl. N.
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

4809 20th Pl. N.

4809 20th Place North · No Longer Available
Location

4809 20th Place North, Arlington, VA 22207
High View Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6f288305b ---- Updated kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, and walk out onto huge deck with retractable awning. Fully fenced back yard with tiered garden and shed. Spacious living room and dining room boasts hardwood floors. Master has deep twin closets. Light filled lower level has full bath with deep soaking tub. Additional storage in attic, long driveway. Property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Less than a 5 minute walk to Metro bus stop and restaurants. Minutes to 66, DC, and Pentagon! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 20th Pl. N. have any available units?
4809 20th Pl. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4809 20th Pl. N. have?
Some of 4809 20th Pl. N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4809 20th Pl. N. currently offering any rent specials?
4809 20th Pl. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 20th Pl. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4809 20th Pl. N. is pet friendly.
Does 4809 20th Pl. N. offer parking?
No, 4809 20th Pl. N. does not offer parking.
Does 4809 20th Pl. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 20th Pl. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 20th Pl. N. have a pool?
No, 4809 20th Pl. N. does not have a pool.
Does 4809 20th Pl. N. have accessible units?
No, 4809 20th Pl. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 20th Pl. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4809 20th Pl. N. does not have units with dishwashers.

