4767 23rd Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 4:40 PM
1 of 43
4767 23rd Street
4767 23rd Street North
·
No Longer Available
4767 23rd Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Dominion
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
Gorgeous 6 bedroom 4 bath home for rent now! In Arlington VA. Upscale finishes, in beautiful neighborhood, large backyard with hot tub! Housekeeping and yard maintenance options available!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4767 23rd Street have any available units?
4767 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4767 23rd Street have?
Some of 4767 23rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4767 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4767 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4767 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4767 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4767 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 4767 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 4767 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4767 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4767 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 4767 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4767 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4767 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4767 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4767 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Anne Arundel County Apartments
