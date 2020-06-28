Rent Calculator
Arlington, VA
4724 23RD STREET N
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:09 AM
4724 23RD STREET N
4724 23rd Street North
No Longer Available
Location
4724 23rd Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Dominion
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bath home perfectly located on a quiet Arlington street yet just a short walk to dining and shops! ***Professional interior photos coming soon***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4724 23RD STREET N have any available units?
4724 23RD STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 4724 23RD STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4724 23RD STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 23RD STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4724 23RD STREET N is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4724 23RD STREET N offer parking?
No, 4724 23RD STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4724 23RD STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 23RD STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 23RD STREET N have a pool?
No, 4724 23RD STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4724 23RD STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4724 23RD STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 23RD STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4724 23RD STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4724 23RD STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4724 23RD STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
