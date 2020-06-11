4709 31ST ST S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Three level Clarendon model with 1,500 sqft nicely spread out on 3 floors: basement with rec room, den, full bath & laundry room; 1st floor with living/dining room and kitchen; 2nd floor with full bath and 2 bedrooms with closets. Hardwoods on 1st and 2nd floors, built in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer, carpet in basement rec room and den. Community pool, parks, playgrounds, tennis. Close-in commutes to Pentagon, DC, or Old Town Alexandria. Direct bus lines to Metro Blue/Yellow lines, Bradlee Shopping center with 2 grocery stores. No smoking. Pets on a case by case basis. Application Fee $55.00 per adult. Apply on-line.