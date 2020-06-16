All apartments in Arlington
4604 4TH STREET S
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM

4604 4TH STREET S

4604 4th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4604 4th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CHARM ABOUNDS IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED ARTS&CRAFTS HOME W/SPACIOUS LEVEL CORNER LOT CLOSE TO SHOPS&ALL FORMS OF TRANSPORTATION. STUNNING GOURMET KIT;UPGRADED VINTAGE-STYLE BATHS;HARDWOOD FLRS THRUOUT; LOVELY FRONT PORCH&REAR SUNROOM;CAC & LOTS OF OFF-ST PKG. AVAIL AS OF JUNE 1ST.NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 4TH STREET S have any available units?
4604 4TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 4TH STREET S have?
Some of 4604 4TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 4TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
4604 4TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 4TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 4604 4TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4604 4TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 4604 4TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 4604 4TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4604 4TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 4TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 4604 4TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 4604 4TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 4604 4TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 4TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 4TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
