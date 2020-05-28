All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4539 28th Rd South, #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4539 28th Rd South, #D
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:16 PM

4539 28th Rd South, #D

4539 28th Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4539 28th Road South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1 BR/1 BA garden style condo in Shirlington. Newer appliances, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace in LR. Crown molding and vaulted ceilings. Stylist fenced balcony overlooking courtyard. Walk-in closet with built-ins. 2 parking passes for residents, 2 for visitors. 5 minute drive to 395, 10 minute drive to Pentagon metro. Trails across the street and less than a mile from Shirlington Bus Depot. Community pool. All utilities except electric and cable/internet included in rent.Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Hoyer 703 241 2360
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 28th Rd South, #D have any available units?
4539 28th Rd South, #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4539 28th Rd South, #D have?
Some of 4539 28th Rd South, #D's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4539 28th Rd South, #D currently offering any rent specials?
4539 28th Rd South, #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 28th Rd South, #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 4539 28th Rd South, #D is pet friendly.
Does 4539 28th Rd South, #D offer parking?
Yes, 4539 28th Rd South, #D offers parking.
Does 4539 28th Rd South, #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4539 28th Rd South, #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 28th Rd South, #D have a pool?
Yes, 4539 28th Rd South, #D has a pool.
Does 4539 28th Rd South, #D have accessible units?
No, 4539 28th Rd South, #D does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 28th Rd South, #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4539 28th Rd South, #D has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St
Arlington, VA 22204
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr
Arlington, VA 22207

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University