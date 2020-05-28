4539 28th Rd South, #D

Amenities

1 BR/1 BA garden style condo in Shirlington. Newer appliances, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace in LR. Crown molding and vaulted ceilings. Stylist fenced balcony overlooking courtyard. Walk-in closet with built-ins. 2 parking passes for residents, 2 for visitors. 5 minute drive to 395, 10 minute drive to Pentagon metro. Trails across the street and less than a mile from Shirlington Bus Depot. Community pool. All utilities except electric and cable/internet included in rent.Pets case by case.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



