Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4525 35TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4525 35TH STREET N
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4525 35TH STREET N
4525 35th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
4525 35th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Glebe
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice house on large lot in CC Hills. Groups and pets welcome. Available now. Updated Kitchen, expanded floor plan, hardwood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4525 35TH STREET N have any available units?
4525 35TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4525 35TH STREET N have?
Some of 4525 35TH STREET N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4525 35TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4525 35TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 35TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 35TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 4525 35TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 4525 35TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4525 35TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 35TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 35TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4525 35TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4525 35TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4525 35TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 35TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 35TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St
Arlington, VA 22201
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N
Arlington, VA 22203
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University