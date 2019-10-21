All apartments in Arlington
4525 35TH STREET N
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:05 AM

4525 35TH STREET N

4525 35th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4525 35th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Glebe

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice house on large lot in CC Hills. Groups and pets welcome. Available now. Updated Kitchen, expanded floor plan, hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 35TH STREET N have any available units?
4525 35TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 35TH STREET N have?
Some of 4525 35TH STREET N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 35TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4525 35TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 35TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 35TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 4525 35TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 4525 35TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4525 35TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 35TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 35TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4525 35TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4525 35TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4525 35TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 35TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 35TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
