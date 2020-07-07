All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230

4500 South Four Mile Run Drive · (703) 560-3424
Location

4500 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Updated 1 bedroom unit at the Brittany - Updated open kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile, living & dining areas have hardwood floors, large walk-in closet, great balcony. Great amenities like fitness center, outdoor pool, tennis courts. Bike path across the street. Move in fee of $150. Rent covers water, trash and sewer. Tenant pays for electric.1 spot assigned.

Listing Agent:
Liezel Dsouza
Realtor, Licensed Virginia

Soldsense, Vienna VA 22182 703 229-1322

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4340579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 have any available units?
4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 have?
Some of 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 currently offering any rent specials?
4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 pet-friendly?
No, 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 offer parking?
No, 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 does not offer parking.
Does 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 have a pool?
Yes, 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 has a pool.
Does 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 have accessible units?
No, 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230 does not have units with dishwashers.
