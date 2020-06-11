All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:07 AM

4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

4500 South Four Mile Run Drive · (703) 317-7000
Location

4500 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 418 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Due to Covid-19 a video tour has been provided by the tenants. In person showings will be limited.Great 2 bdrm/2 bath condo in 24 hour secure building in convenient Arlington location. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops, separate dining area, large bright living room with den, stacked washer dryer, spacious balcony,. Amenities include exercise room, outdoor pool, billiard room, community center , tennis court, party/meeting room & picnic area. Secure storage space and 2 assigned parking spaces. 3.5 miles to Pentagon City metro pets case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have any available units?
4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
