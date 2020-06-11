4500 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

Amenities
Due to Covid-19 a video tour has been provided by the tenants. In person showings will be limited.Great 2 bdrm/2 bath condo in 24 hour secure building in convenient Arlington location. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops, separate dining area, large bright living room with den, stacked washer dryer, spacious balcony,. Amenities include exercise room, outdoor pool, billiard room, community center , tennis court, party/meeting room & picnic area. Secure storage space and 2 assigned parking spaces. 3.5 miles to Pentagon City metro pets case by case