4500 41ST STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage guest suite clubhouse

3 Full Baths, and 4 Bedrooms plus additional Flex Space ~ Owner open to groups~ Great location in North Arlington, walk to Jamestown Elementary.(Williamsburg, Yorktown Pyramid) Freshly painted interior. Great backyard with patio. 1 Car attached garage, driveway parking plus street parking! Spacious bedrooms and living areas. Fully finished lower level with recreation room and flex space/playroom/office/guest suite. Short term (6 month) and long term (36-60 month) leases considered. Owner working on lower level room to make it a legal bedroom/adequate egress.