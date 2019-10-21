All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

4500 41ST STREET N

4500 41st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4500 41st Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Stafford Albemarle Glebe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
clubhouse
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest suite
3 Full Baths, and 4 Bedrooms plus additional Flex Space ~ Owner open to groups~ Great location in North Arlington, walk to Jamestown Elementary.(Williamsburg, Yorktown Pyramid) Freshly painted interior. Great backyard with patio. 1 Car attached garage, driveway parking plus street parking! Spacious bedrooms and living areas. Fully finished lower level with recreation room and flex space/playroom/office/guest suite. Short term (6 month) and long term (36-60 month) leases considered. Owner working on lower level room to make it a legal bedroom/adequate egress.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 41ST STREET N have any available units?
4500 41ST STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 41ST STREET N have?
Some of 4500 41ST STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 41ST STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4500 41ST STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 41ST STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4500 41ST STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4500 41ST STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4500 41ST STREET N offers parking.
Does 4500 41ST STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 41ST STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 41ST STREET N have a pool?
No, 4500 41ST STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4500 41ST STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4500 41ST STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 41ST STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 41ST STREET N has units with dishwashers.
