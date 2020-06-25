All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:50 AM

4446 1ST PLACE S

4446 1st Place South · No Longer Available
Location

4446 1st Place South, Arlington, VA 22204
Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Remodeled home in Barcroft w/ 4BR & 4FBs on 3 fully finished lvls. Light & bright updated kitchen w/ SS appliances & granite counters & walkout to deck & patio. Master suite w/ lrg master bath & lots of closet space. 2 washer/ dryers. gas FP w/ stone mantel and so much more. A must see! Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4446 1ST PLACE S have any available units?
4446 1ST PLACE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4446 1ST PLACE S have?
Some of 4446 1ST PLACE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4446 1ST PLACE S currently offering any rent specials?
4446 1ST PLACE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4446 1ST PLACE S pet-friendly?
No, 4446 1ST PLACE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4446 1ST PLACE S offer parking?
No, 4446 1ST PLACE S does not offer parking.
Does 4446 1ST PLACE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4446 1ST PLACE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4446 1ST PLACE S have a pool?
No, 4446 1ST PLACE S does not have a pool.
Does 4446 1ST PLACE S have accessible units?
No, 4446 1ST PLACE S does not have accessible units.
Does 4446 1ST PLACE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4446 1ST PLACE S has units with dishwashers.
