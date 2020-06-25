4446 1ST PLACE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled home in Barcroft w/ 4BR & 4FBs on 3 fully finished lvls. Light & bright updated kitchen w/ SS appliances & granite counters & walkout to deck & patio. Master suite w/ lrg master bath & lots of closet space. 2 washer/ dryers. gas FP w/ stone mantel and so much more. A must see! Available immediately.