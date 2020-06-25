4446 1ST PLACE S

4446 1st Place South, Arlington, VA 22204 Barcroft
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Remodeled home in Barcroft w/ 4BR & 4FBs on 3 fully finished lvls. Light & bright updated kitchen w/ SS appliances & granite counters & walkout to deck & patio. Master suite w/ lrg master bath & lots of closet space. 2 washer/ dryers. gas FP w/ stone mantel and so much more. A must see! Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
