Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4426 36TH ST S #B2
4426 36th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Location
4426 36th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4426 36TH ST S #B2 have any available units?
4426 36TH ST S #B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 4426 36TH ST S #B2 currently offering any rent specials?
4426 36TH ST S #B2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 36TH ST S #B2 pet-friendly?
No, 4426 36TH ST S #B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4426 36TH ST S #B2 offer parking?
Yes, 4426 36TH ST S #B2 does offer parking.
Does 4426 36TH ST S #B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 36TH ST S #B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 36TH ST S #B2 have a pool?
No, 4426 36TH ST S #B2 does not have a pool.
Does 4426 36TH ST S #B2 have accessible units?
No, 4426 36TH ST S #B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 36TH ST S #B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 36TH ST S #B2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4426 36TH ST S #B2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4426 36TH ST S #B2 does not have units with air conditioning.
