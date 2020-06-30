4400 4TH ST N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym parking garage

Unique floor plans for these apartment homes in Ballston* Walk to Metro* Enjoy trendy eateries, shopping & entertainment* This great efficiency boasts a 7x7 sleeping alcove, high-end kitchen, w/granite counters, generous closet space, in-unit washer/dryer* Concierge* Clubroom* Fitness Center* Garage parking: unassigned $100/month; motorcycle space $30/mo* Pets to 80 lbs: dogs must be licensed with Arlington County: one-time pet deposit of $500, $50 per month rental fee* Rents start at $1675/per mo depending on sq ft of unit with availability and current pricing SUBJECT TO CHANGE W/O NOTICE* Security deposit up to one month's rent.