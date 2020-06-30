All apartments in Arlington
4400 4TH ST N

4400 4th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4400 4th Street North, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
garage
Unique floor plans for these apartment homes in Ballston* Walk to Metro* Enjoy trendy eateries, shopping & entertainment* This great efficiency boasts a 7x7 sleeping alcove, high-end kitchen, w/granite counters, generous closet space, in-unit washer/dryer* Concierge* Clubroom* Fitness Center* Garage parking: unassigned $100/month; motorcycle space $30/mo* Pets to 80 lbs: dogs must be licensed with Arlington County: one-time pet deposit of $500, $50 per month rental fee* Rents start at $1675/per mo depending on sq ft of unit with availability and current pricing SUBJECT TO CHANGE W/O NOTICE* Security deposit up to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 4TH ST N have any available units?
4400 4TH ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 4TH ST N have?
Some of 4400 4TH ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 4TH ST N currently offering any rent specials?
4400 4TH ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 4TH ST N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 4TH ST N is pet friendly.
Does 4400 4TH ST N offer parking?
Yes, 4400 4TH ST N offers parking.
Does 4400 4TH ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4400 4TH ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 4TH ST N have a pool?
No, 4400 4TH ST N does not have a pool.
Does 4400 4TH ST N have accessible units?
No, 4400 4TH ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 4TH ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 4TH ST N has units with dishwashers.

