4400 4TH ST N

Amenities
Unique floor plans for these apartment homes in Ballston* Walk to Metro* Enjoy trendy eateries, shopping & entertainment* This great efficiency boasts a 7x7 sleeping alcove, high-end kitchen, w/granite counters, generous closet space, in-unit washer/dryer* Concierge* Clubroom* Fitness Center* Garage parking: unassigned $100/month; motorcycle space $30/mo* Pets to 80 lbs: dogs must be licensed with Arlington County: one-time pet deposit of $500, $50 per month rental fee* Rents start at $1675/per mo depending on sq ft of unit with availability and current pricing SUBJECT TO CHANGE W/O NOTICE* Security deposit up to one month's rent.