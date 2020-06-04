4336 37TH ROAD N

Amenities
UPDATED SFH in 22207 Zip won't last long! 3BR/3BA. On a quiet cup-de-sac overlooking Gulf Branch Nature Area, this renovated home features dramatic vaulted 10' ceilings in LR & MBR. Gleaming wood floors, atrium windows, custom doors, kitchen w/granite counter tops & SS appliances. MBR has expanded closets & private bath w/ skylight & double vanity. Large multi-purpose finished daylight LL w/3rd BA. Charming fenced backyard w/stone patio. Lawn service included. Tenant Occupied. 24 hours notice preferred for showings.