Arlington, VA
4336 37TH ROAD N
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4336 37TH ROAD N

4336 37th Road North · No Longer Available
Location

4336 37th Road North, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Glebe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPDATED SFH in 22207 Zip won't last long! 3BR/3BA. On a quiet cup-de-sac overlooking Gulf Branch Nature Area, this renovated home features dramatic vaulted 10' ceilings in LR & MBR. Gleaming wood floors, atrium windows, custom doors, kitchen w/granite counter tops & SS appliances. MBR has expanded closets & private bath w/ skylight & double vanity. Large multi-purpose finished daylight LL w/3rd BA. Charming fenced backyard w/stone patio. Lawn service included. Tenant Occupied. 24 hours notice preferred for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4336 37TH ROAD N have any available units?
4336 37TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4336 37TH ROAD N have?
Some of 4336 37TH ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4336 37TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
4336 37TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 37TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 4336 37TH ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4336 37TH ROAD N offer parking?
No, 4336 37TH ROAD N does not offer parking.
Does 4336 37TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4336 37TH ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 37TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 4336 37TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 4336 37TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 4336 37TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 37TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4336 37TH ROAD N has units with dishwashers.
