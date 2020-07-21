All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2019

4322 36TH STREET S

4322 36th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4322 36th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 9/1**BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TH IN FAIRLINGTON ARBOR**UPGRADES THROUGHOUT**WOOD FLOORS**GOURMET KITCHEN W/ S/S APPL & FLAGSTONE FLOORING WALKS OUT TO FENCED REAR YARD**UPDATED BATHS**DEN OFF FAMILY RM W/ FULL BATH ON LL**NEWER WINDOWS**HIGH EFFICIENCY HVAC**ALARM SYSTEM AVAIL**OWNER WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET CASE BY CASE**OWNER PREFERS 24 MONTH LEASE**PICTURES FROM PREVIOUS LISTING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 36TH STREET S have any available units?
4322 36TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4322 36TH STREET S have?
Some of 4322 36TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 36TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
4322 36TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 36TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4322 36TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 4322 36TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 4322 36TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 4322 36TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4322 36TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 36TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 4322 36TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 4322 36TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 4322 36TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 36TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4322 36TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
