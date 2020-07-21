4322 36TH STREET S

4322 36th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206 Fairlington - Shirlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
AVAILABLE 9/1**BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TH IN FAIRLINGTON ARBOR**UPGRADES THROUGHOUT**WOOD FLOORS**GOURMET KITCHEN W/ S/S APPL & FLAGSTONE FLOORING WALKS OUT TO FENCED REAR YARD**UPDATED BATHS**DEN OFF FAMILY RM W/ FULL BATH ON LL**NEWER WINDOWS**HIGH EFFICIENCY HVAC**ALARM SYSTEM AVAIL**OWNER WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET CASE BY CASE**OWNER PREFERS 24 MONTH LEASE**PICTURES FROM PREVIOUS LISTING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
