432 12th Street South
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

432 12th Street South

432 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

432 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
MOVED TO THE DMV AND LOOKING FOR A TEMPORAL? LOOK NO FURTHER/ SAVE ON HOTEL BILLS

Asking (includes all utilities, internet, and furniture as seen in Photos). I have a beautiful FURNISHED one bedroom for rent in my condo at Alexandria. The room comes with a private balcony as seen in photos. 32inch smart TV, free High speed wifi, large closet, washer and dryer. All shopping, groceries and restaurants, gas stations are 5 minutes away. Shared kitchen and 1.5 bath. I am single and works at the pentagon. Theres a bus stop in front of house that runs ever 10 mins to the Yellow Huntington Metro from which you can transfer to the red, green etc lines at most of the stops. ITS A LIMITED STOPS BUS!!! Onsite parking available with permit (I will get one for you once deal is complete) and free street parking. SINGLE MILITARY AND WORKING PROFESSIONALS PREFERRED. Please PM me if interested.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

