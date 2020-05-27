All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:56 AM

4318 N PERSHING DRIVE

4318 North Pershing Drive · (703) 228-9007
Location

4318 North Pershing Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 43184 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
COMPLETELY RENOVATED condo in desirable Arlington Oaks Condominiums!! New flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, gleaming bathroom has also been completely renovated. No expense spared! MODERN, BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL! Water/trash/sewer included& parking included. Amenities include: outdoor pool, fitness room, party room, park & on site management. Walking distance to restaurants, stores, nightlife & more. Close to Ballston Metro, bike trails and Lubber Run Park. Available April 4th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE have any available units?
4318 N PERSHING DRIVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE have?
Some of 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4318 N PERSHING DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4318 N PERSHING DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
