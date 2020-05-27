4318 N PERSHING DRIVE

Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED condo in desirable Arlington Oaks Condominiums!! New flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, gleaming bathroom has also been completely renovated. No expense spared! MODERN, BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL! Water/trash/sewer included& parking included. Amenities include: outdoor pool, fitness room, party room, park & on site management. Walking distance to restaurants, stores, nightlife & more. Close to Ballston Metro, bike trails and Lubber Run Park. Available April 4th