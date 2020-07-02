425 Washington Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ALLCITY CORPORATE HOUSING at 425 Mass have First-class amenities and services make 425 Mass apartments a place youll be proud to call home. Located in the Mt. Vernon Triangle, 425 Mass is downtown Washington DCs first smoke-free apartment community. Spectacular views of the Washington Monument or the Capital are complemented by sleek design, upscale fixtures, high ceilings, rooftop pools with private garden retreats and resort-style lounge areas along the D.C. skyline. Our convenient location is walking distance to the Metro, shopping and restaurants. The Capitol, K Street, Penn Quarter, Chinatown, Judiciary Square and Gallery Place are right outside your door. A Capital Bikeshare station is located directly across the street.



General Features



