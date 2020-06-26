Rent Calculator
Arlington, VA
4213 4TH STREET S
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4213 4TH STREET S
4213 4th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Location
4213 4th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Barcroft
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great 4 BR/2BA cape cod close to DC, Rt 50, Ballston Quarter, and Columbia Pike. Off street parking, new paver patio with access from rear of house, back yard is 3/4 fenced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4213 4TH STREET S have any available units?
4213 4TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4213 4TH STREET S have?
Some of 4213 4TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4213 4TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
4213 4TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 4TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 4213 4TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4213 4TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 4213 4TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 4213 4TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4213 4TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 4TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 4213 4TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 4213 4TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 4213 4TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 4TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 4TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
