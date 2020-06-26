4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dcd4b79096 ---- Open floor plan with wood floors, designer paint, modern light fixtures, and custom blinds. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, and updated stainless steel appliances (new refrigerator not pictured). Master offers en suite bath and upgraded walk-in closet. Guest bedroom has built-ins, guest bath is fully updated. Living room opens to light and bright all seasons sun room! Excellent amenities: newly renovated club room, fitness center, yoga studio, outdoor pool, multiple grill areas and shuttle passes. Awesome location: walk to Shirlington restaurants, shopping, entertainment, dog park, and miles of bike trails. Minutes to 395, Pentagon, DC, or Old Town Alexandria!