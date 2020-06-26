All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr.
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:25 PM

4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr.

4167 South Four Mile Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4167 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dcd4b79096 ---- Open floor plan with wood floors, designer paint, modern light fixtures, and custom blinds. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, and updated stainless steel appliances (new refrigerator not pictured). Master offers en suite bath and upgraded walk-in closet. Guest bedroom has built-ins, guest bath is fully updated. Living room opens to light and bright all seasons sun room! Excellent amenities: newly renovated club room, fitness center, yoga studio, outdoor pool, multiple grill areas and shuttle passes. Awesome location: walk to Shirlington restaurants, shopping, entertainment, dog park, and miles of bike trails. Minutes to 395, Pentagon, DC, or Old Town Alexandria!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. have any available units?
4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. have?
Some of 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. offer parking?
No, 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. has a pool.
Does 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4167 S. Four Mile Run Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
