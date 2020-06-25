Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

ALL ARE WELCOME... ADDRESS IS 4141 NORTH 21ST ROAD... UP THE HILL FROM KOONS TOYOTA AND NEW CHERRYDALE FIRE HOUSE

Live in this sunny, clean, spacious & freshly painted 2 BR / 1 BA Street level apartment in Arlington duplex made of brick. With over 900 sqft of living area and lots of windows you will feel right at home. Unit has good appliances with a side-by-side refrigerator/icemaker, gas range, dishwasher and full size front loading washer/dryer in separate laundry room. Kitchen and bath has ceramic tile counters and floors in traditional style. There are beautiful hardwood floors in each room. Each unit has its own out door patio for BBQ and enjoying the day.



The BASE RENT is $1799.00/month. All utilities (including electric, gas, water, sewer, Verizon Fios Internet and basic cable) at an additional fee of $251/month. Consider no utility accounts with the hassle, required deposits and activation fees.



Off street parking for 1 car. Apartment is 2.5 miles from Key Bridge less than 1 mile from Virginia Square Metro. 500 feet from Metro Bus & ART stops. You can walk to shopping, parks and many restaurants in the Cherrydale community. Ballston Mall is only a 15 minute walk (9/10's mile) away.



Non-smokers only please. Really, smoking prohibited inside or anywhere on property.



Cats OK and small dogs under 20# with $175 non-refundable fee.



Call Tony @ 703-657 0668 Office / 201 755 3679 (Cell). I am the owner and not a broker. For interested applicants I will do a credit/background check using company called Tenant-safe at a cost of $35.00 paid at application.



First months rent utilities and $1500 Security Deposit due at move in with certified funds or cash (i.e. no personal checks)



NO SECTION 8 OR OTHER GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES CONSIDERED