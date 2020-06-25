All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

4141 North 21st Road

4141 21st Rd N · No Longer Available
Location

4141 21st Rd N, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
ALL ARE WELCOME... ADDRESS IS 4141 NORTH 21ST ROAD... UP THE HILL FROM KOONS TOYOTA AND NEW CHERRYDALE FIRE HOUSE
READY 14 JUNE 2019. Shown at this time by appointment.

Live in this sunny, clean, spacious & freshly painted 2 BR / 1 BA Street level apartment in Arlington duplex made of brick. With over 900 sqft of living area and lots of windows you will feel right at home. Unit has good appliances with a side-by-side refrigerator/icemaker, gas range, dishwasher and full size front loading washer/dryer in separate laundry room. Kitchen and bath has ceramic tile counters and floors in traditional style. There are beautiful hardwood floors in each room. Each unit has its own out door patio for BBQ and enjoying the day.

The BASE RENT is $1799.00/month. All utilities (including electric, gas, water, sewer, Verizon Fios Internet and basic cable) at an additional fee of $251/month. Consider no utility accounts with the hassle, required deposits and activation fees.

Off street parking for 1 car. Apartment is 2.5 miles from Key Bridge less than 1 mile from Virginia Square Metro. 500 feet from Metro Bus & ART stops. You can walk to shopping, parks and many restaurants in the Cherrydale community. Ballston Mall is only a 15 minute walk (9/10's mile) away.

Non-smokers only please. Really, smoking prohibited inside or anywhere on property.

Cats OK and small dogs under 20# with $175 non-refundable fee.

Call Tony @ 703-657 0668 Office / 201 755 3679 (Cell). I am the owner and not a broker. For interested applicants I will do a credit/background check using company called Tenant-safe at a cost of $35.00 paid at application.

First months rent utilities and $1500 Security Deposit due at move in with certified funds or cash (i.e. no personal checks)

NO SECTION 8 OR OTHER GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES CONSIDERED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 North 21st Road have any available units?
4141 North 21st Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 North 21st Road have?
Some of 4141 North 21st Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 North 21st Road currently offering any rent specials?
4141 North 21st Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 North 21st Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4141 North 21st Road is pet friendly.
Does 4141 North 21st Road offer parking?
Yes, 4141 North 21st Road offers parking.
Does 4141 North 21st Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 North 21st Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 North 21st Road have a pool?
No, 4141 North 21st Road does not have a pool.
Does 4141 North 21st Road have accessible units?
No, 4141 North 21st Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 North 21st Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 North 21st Road has units with dishwashers.
