4126 11TH STREET N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking

A truly rare opportunity, this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick townhouse offers the convenience of a condo, the space of a townhouse, and a location that simply can't be beat. Nestled in a quiet courtyard setting just one block from the Ballston Metro, this home is the perfect urban alternative to high rise condo living. The interiors boasts wood floors throughout, high ceilings, a wood burning fireplace flanked by built in shelving, crown molding, custom window treatments, renovated bathrooms and loads of storage. But why stay inside? The Georgetown style patio provides a perfect setting fore entertaining, lounging or as a prelude to a night on the town, which lies just beyond your gated front door. Plus off-street parking. Must have an agent to show - Do not call listing agent.