Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

4126 11TH STREET N

4126 11th Street North · (202) 527-9397
Location

4126 11th Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
A truly rare opportunity, this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick townhouse offers the convenience of a condo, the space of a townhouse, and a location that simply can't be beat. Nestled in a quiet courtyard setting just one block from the Ballston Metro, this home is the perfect urban alternative to high rise condo living. The interiors boasts wood floors throughout, high ceilings, a wood burning fireplace flanked by built in shelving, crown molding, custom window treatments, renovated bathrooms and loads of storage. But why stay inside? The Georgetown style patio provides a perfect setting fore entertaining, lounging or as a prelude to a night on the town, which lies just beyond your gated front door. Plus off-street parking. Must have an agent to show - Do not call listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 11TH STREET N have any available units?
4126 11TH STREET N has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126 11TH STREET N have?
Some of 4126 11TH STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 11TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4126 11TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 11TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4126 11TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4126 11TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4126 11TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 4126 11TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 11TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 11TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4126 11TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4126 11TH STREET N have accessible units?
Yes, 4126 11TH STREET N has accessible units.
Does 4126 11TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4126 11TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
