4079 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

Amenities
Spacious 2BR/2BA Unit w/Enclosed All-Weather Sunroom * Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, * Wood Floors Throughout * Washer/Dryer In-Unit * Large Master Walk-In Closet w/Built-in System * Off-Street Unassigned Parking Included * Water Included * Premium Location Directly Adjacent to Community Amenities: including Outdoor Pool, Grills, Fitness Center with Yoga Room, Transportation Shuttle M-F to Pentagon City Metro, Tot Lot, Club House with Billiard Room * Less than 1 Mile to Shirlington's Numerous Restaurants, Signature Theatre, Harris Teeter & Four Mile Run Trail * No Pets * Available Immediately