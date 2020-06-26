All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:11 AM

4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive

4069 South Four Mile Run Drive · (703) 241-2360
Location

4069 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
Delightful Shirlington 2BD/2BA Condo boasts Open Floor Plan & Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Gourmet Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Gas Stove, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Master BR w/ Walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in unit. Secure Building. Close to W&OD trail. Dog Parks, Community Center boasts largest pool in Arlington County, Fitness Ctr, Business Ctr, Party Room w/coffee bar, billiards. Free shuttle to Metro. Close to Shirlington Village. Water/sewage included. Pets Case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Hoyer 703 241 2360
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive have any available units?
4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive have?
Some of 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive offer parking?
No, 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive has a pool.
Does 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4069 S. Four Mile Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
