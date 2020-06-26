4061 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym pool bbq/grill

Wonderful Arlington Condo! 2 bedroom/2 bath Top Floor Condo features private balcony. Kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet in MBR. Hardwood floors. Outdoor pool, fitness center, picnic area with grill. Business center. Short stroll to the shops and restaurants of Shirlington. Shuttle to Metro! $75 application fee per adult copy and paste the ink to apply.~ https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=4061-s-four-mile-run-dr-unit404-arlington-va-22204-ddztym