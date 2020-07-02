Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

405 N Upton Court Arlington VA 22203

AGENTS WELCOME! Grand luxury garaged townhome located in central Arlington. This home features open concept updated gourmet kitchen with Family Room, 4.5 updated bathrooms, roof top deck, HW floors, washer/dryer, full finished basement with full bath, and so much more. Close to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Minutes to Ballston metro, Washington DC, Pentagon, National Airport.

No Pets Please.

