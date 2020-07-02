All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 405 N Upton Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
405 N Upton Court
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:51 PM

405 N Upton Court

405 North Upton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Buckingham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

405 North Upton Court, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
405 N Upton Court Arlington VA 22203
.
AGENTS WELCOME! Grand luxury garaged townhome located in central Arlington. This home features open concept updated gourmet kitchen with Family Room, 4.5 updated bathrooms, roof top deck, HW floors, washer/dryer, full finished basement with full bath, and so much more. Close to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Minutes to Ballston metro, Washington DC, Pentagon, National Airport.
.
No Pets Please.
.
Online application & rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Google & Yelp! EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 N Upton Court have any available units?
405 N Upton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 N Upton Court have?
Some of 405 N Upton Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 N Upton Court currently offering any rent specials?
405 N Upton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 N Upton Court pet-friendly?
No, 405 N Upton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 405 N Upton Court offer parking?
Yes, 405 N Upton Court offers parking.
Does 405 N Upton Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 N Upton Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 N Upton Court have a pool?
No, 405 N Upton Court does not have a pool.
Does 405 N Upton Court have accessible units?
No, 405 N Upton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 405 N Upton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 N Upton Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Macedonian
2229 South Shirlington Road
Arlington, VA 22206
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University