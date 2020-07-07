All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4000 Wilson Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4000 Wilson Blvd
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

4000 Wilson Blvd

4000 Wilson Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ashton Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4000 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22203
Ashton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,990

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
We are looking for someone to take over the lease of the apartment of 781 sqft in the View at Liberty building. The lease ends on May 31st, 2021. Original price is $2,250 per month but we will cover $260 each month, so the monthly rent will be $1990. All administrative transfer fees and annual amenity fee ($500) will be covered by us.

This is a one bedroom apartment on the 6th floor with floor to ceiling window overlooking Wilson Blvd. The apartment is within 5 minutes walking distance to the Ballston MU station, Macy, CVS, Harris Teeter, and Ballston Quarter shopping mall.

You can access the google drive link to see the videos of the apartment. Please contact me via email or give me a call if you want to have an in-person tour of the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Wilson Blvd have any available units?
4000 Wilson Blvd has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4000 Wilson Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Wilson Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Wilson Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Wilson Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4000 Wilson Blvd offer parking?
No, 4000 Wilson Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Wilson Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Wilson Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Wilson Blvd have a pool?
No, 4000 Wilson Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Wilson Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4000 Wilson Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Wilson Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Wilson Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Wilson Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 Wilson Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4000 Wilson Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity