4000 Wilson Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

We are looking for someone to take over the lease of the apartment of 781 sqft in the View at Liberty building. The lease ends on May 31st, 2021. Original price is $2,250 per month but we will cover $260 each month, so the monthly rent will be $1990. All administrative transfer fees and annual amenity fee ($500) will be covered by us.



This is a one bedroom apartment on the 6th floor with floor to ceiling window overlooking Wilson Blvd. The apartment is within 5 minutes walking distance to the Ballston MU station, Macy, CVS, Harris Teeter, and Ballston Quarter shopping mall.



You can access the google drive link to see the videos of the apartment. Please contact me via email or give me a call if you want to have an in-person tour of the apartment.