3835 9th St N Arlington, VA 22203
3835 9th St N Arlington, VA 22203

3835 9th St N · No Longer Available
Location

3835 9th St N, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available July 8th. Luxurious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo ready for you to move in. Marble foyer, hardwood floors in the living room/ dining room with cozy gas fireplace. Master bedroom suite with private jacuzzi tub and separate shower. guest bathroom with shower. Modern kitchen w/ Corian counter, stacked washer/dryer. 1 garage parking space, pool and exercise room. very close to VA Square metro and all of Ballston. $400 move in fee paid to the condo association. You pay electric and gas. Then phone cable internet if you want them.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

