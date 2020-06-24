3835 9th St N, Arlington, VA 22203

Amenities
Available July 8th. Luxurious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo ready for you to move in. Marble foyer, hardwood floors in the living room/ dining room with cozy gas fireplace. Master bedroom suite with private jacuzzi tub and separate shower. guest bathroom with shower. Modern kitchen w/ Corian counter, stacked washer/dryer. 1 garage parking space, pool and exercise room. very close to VA Square metro and all of Ballston. $400 move in fee paid to the condo association. You pay electric and gas. Then phone cable internet if you want them.