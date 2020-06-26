All apartments in Arlington
3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD
3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD

3807 North Ridgeview Road · No Longer Available
Location

3807 North Ridgeview Road, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Glebe

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Owner lives and renting out separate rooms in the basement apartment! Utilities, internet, custom TV package included. Newly remodeled (April 2019), fully furnished. The whole apartment is about 1200 sq ft including own living room, bath, kitchen, (new stainless appliances/cabinets), new floors/water heater/ furnace, separate laundry area. Very clean, modern interior with private entrance, lots of natural light. located in a quiet cul de sac with ample street parking, across from community park & rec center. Two minutes from Chain Bridge, close to Tysons, downtown Arlington, easy access to DC! Larger bedroom furnished with a new queen size bed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD have any available units?
3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD have?
Some of 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD currently offering any rent specials?
3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD pet-friendly?
No, 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD offer parking?
Yes, 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD offers parking.
Does 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD have a pool?
No, 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD does not have a pool.
Does 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD have accessible units?
No, 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD does not have units with dishwashers.

