3807 N RIDGEVIEW RD

Owner lives and renting out separate rooms in the basement apartment! Utilities, internet, custom TV package included. Newly remodeled (April 2019), fully furnished. The whole apartment is about 1200 sq ft including own living room, bath, kitchen, (new stainless appliances/cabinets), new floors/water heater/ furnace, separate laundry area. Very clean, modern interior with private entrance, lots of natural light. located in a quiet cul de sac with ample street parking, across from community park & rec center. Two minutes from Chain Bridge, close to Tysons, downtown Arlington, easy access to DC! Larger bedroom furnished with a new queen size bed.