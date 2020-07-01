Rent Calculator
3807 16TH STREET S
3807 16TH STREET S
3807 16th Street South
No Longer Available
3807 16th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
parking
garage
Lovely Cape Cod with master bedroom on the main level. Hardwood floors on the main. Large rear yard and detached garage. Conveniently located close to shopping, Pentagon and Ft. Myer.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Does 3807 16TH STREET S have any available units?
3807 16TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3807 16TH STREET S have?
Some of 3807 16TH STREET S's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 3807 16TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3807 16TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 16TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 3807 16TH STREET S is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3807 16TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 3807 16TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 3807 16TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 16TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 16TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 3807 16TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 3807 16TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 3807 16TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 16TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 16TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
