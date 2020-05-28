3711 3RD STREET S

Amenities

Over-sized Brick Duplex in Glebe Manor. Well maintained with 3 finished levels. Home has 2-3 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The recently-finished basement, regularly used as a guest bedroom, features plush carpeting, a cozy couch that converts to a double-bed, built-in ceiling speakers and wiring for a video projector and surround sound, under-stair storage, and a utility closet attached to the laundry room. Updated Kitchen with Corian counters. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Updated bathrooms and newer windows. Large Family Room/Sunroom with access to the nicely landscaped fenced rear yard, featuring a patio with table and chairs, trellis, fan, warm lighting and a natural gas hook-up for your barbecue grill. Minutes to Ballston, Clarendon, Pentagon, DC, shopping and dining. Easy access to Public Transportation and Metro. Pets Case-by-case.