Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3711 3RD STREET S
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:33 AM

3711 3RD STREET S

3711 3rd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

3711 3rd Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Over-sized Brick Duplex in Glebe Manor. Well maintained with 3 finished levels. Home has 2-3 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The recently-finished basement, regularly used as a guest bedroom, features plush carpeting, a cozy couch that converts to a double-bed, built-in ceiling speakers and wiring for a video projector and surround sound, under-stair storage, and a utility closet attached to the laundry room. Updated Kitchen with Corian counters. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Updated bathrooms and newer windows. Large Family Room/Sunroom with access to the nicely landscaped fenced rear yard, featuring a patio with table and chairs, trellis, fan, warm lighting and a natural gas hook-up for your barbecue grill. Minutes to Ballston, Clarendon, Pentagon, DC, shopping and dining. Easy access to Public Transportation and Metro. Pets Case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 3RD STREET S have any available units?
3711 3RD STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 3RD STREET S have?
Some of 3711 3RD STREET S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 3RD STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3711 3RD STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 3RD STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 3RD STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 3711 3RD STREET S offer parking?
No, 3711 3RD STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 3711 3RD STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 3RD STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 3RD STREET S have a pool?
No, 3711 3RD STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 3711 3RD STREET S have accessible units?
No, 3711 3RD STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 3RD STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 3RD STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
